fbpx
News

This Chrome Extension lets you keep the old Twitter logo

"Long live the bird."

Karandeep Oberoi
Jul 31, 202311:46 AM EDT 0 comments
Twitter logo graphic

Twitter as we’ve come come to know it is dead.

Last weekend, Elon Musk and Twitter decided that the platform needs a revamp, and subsequently, it was adorned with a new logo and name.

The platform is now called ‘X,’ and instead of the Blue bird logo, it now features a minimalistic X as the logo.

However, users who are unhappy with the new branding and want to use ‘Twitter’ instead of ‘X’ can use a Chrome extension that replaces the X branding with the original Twitter bird.

As shared by Mashable, software developer Cygaar has developed the Chrome extension and has also shared a link to the extension on Github, where users can download and install it in their browsers.

“This was made purely for fun, I probably won’t maintain this longterm unless there is significant demand,” wrote Cygaar in a follow-up tweet. So if you want to preserve some nostalgia and familiarity with the old Twitter logo for a little bit longer, act fast.

In other X-related news, the platform will soon get rid of the Dim Mode and make the Dark Mode the default setting. Additionally, its ad-revenue sharing program is now available globally.

Header image credit: Shutterstock

Source: @0xCygaar, Via: Mashable

Comments