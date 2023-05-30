Pixel Watch 2 could feature improved processor, more health sensors

Google is widely expected to unveil a Pixel Watch 2 alongside the rumoured Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro later this year. Now rumours point to the Watch 2 boasting a much newer processor alongside upgraded health sensors.

9to5Google detailed the incoming smartwatch upgrades, citing “sources” that say the Pixel Watch 2 will run on a chipset from Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon W5 generation. 9to5 notes it isn’t clear if Google is doing any customization with the chip. There are two options here, the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 and the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 — the main difference, per 9to5, is that the W5 doesn’t sport Qualcomm’s co-processor.

Either way, it’d be a significant change from the first-gen Pixel Watch, which sports an Exynos 9110 chip using a 10nm process (the W5+ has a 4nm chip).

The most significant impact of this will be battery life on the Pixel Watch 2. 9to5’s sources claim Google is seeing over a day of use with the always-on display enabled — for comparison, my first-gen Pixel Watch can barely make it through a 24-hour period with the always-on display disabled.

Google has also said that the upcoming Wear OS 4 update will bring several optimizations and improvements, which could be a factor in the improved power consumption, but overall it’s likely primarily coming from the more efficient chip.

Next, 9to5 reports that the Pixel Watch 2 will have similar health sensors to the Fitbit Sense 2. That should include a continuous electrodermal activity (cEDA) sensor for stress tracking and a skin temperature sensor. If accurate, that should make the Pixel Watch 2 a better option for fitness enthusiasts — with the first Pixel Watch, there were some serious fitness features missing compared to Fitbit’s own smartwatches.

Of course, all of this is based on rumours and speculation so far. It remains to be seen what happens with the Pixel Watch 2, but we’ll likely learn all about it sometime in the fall.

Source: 9to5Google