Anker 20000mAh Battery Pack is 34 percent off today

Another week brings another solid deal from Anker.

The Anker 325 Power Bank (PowerCore 20K) boasts an ultra-high cell capacity of 20,000mAh, making it a reliable and powerful portable charger. With this massive capacity, it can charge your devices multiple times on a single charge.

The Anker 325 Power Bank (PowerCore 20K) utilizes advanced charging technology with PowerIQ and VoltageBoost, ensuring efficient and reliable charging for devices. It also features a trickle-charging mode for low-power accessories. The twin USB ports enable simultaneous charging of two devices.

Anker designed the 325 Power Bank with both USB-C and Micro USB input ports. If a faster recharge is required, a 10W charger can replenish the power bank in approximately 10.5 hours, while a 5W charger will take around 20 hours. Anker does provide a Micro USB cable in the package but the USB-C cable, Lightning cable, and wall charger are not included.

As for price, Amazon has this available now for $39.99 in black, or $44.99 in white. This represents a 34 percent savings.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon Canada