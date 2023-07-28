NASA+ is the ultimate streaming platform for space enthusiasts

If you’re an astrophile, you’re in serious luck. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is launching its very own streaming platform called NASA+ sometime later this year

The service will include live broadcasts of launches and other events, and also original video content covering various aspects of the space agency’s work, alongside new series launching with the streaming service.

“We’re putting space on demand and at your fingertips with NASA’s new streaming platform,” said Marc Etkind, associate administrator, Office of Communications, NASA Headquarters. “Transforming our digital presence will help us better tell the stories of how NASA explores the unknown in air and space, inspires through discovery, and innovates for the benefit of humanity.”

The application will be available on iOS and Android mobile and tablet devices, Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV and on the web. The application will be absolutely free to use and wouldn’t feature ads. Considering that the agency’s 2022 budget was over $24 billion USD (roughly $31.7 billion CAD), it is not surprising that NASA is offering the service for free.

The app is part of a broader move to consolidate and connect additional agency websites and multimedia libraries into one experience and to “continually streamline all the information shared across its centers, missions, and programs.” It will also reportedly have improved navigation and search functions to make it easier for users to find what they’re looking for.

Learn more about the upcoming app here.

Image credit: NASA