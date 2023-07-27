Prime members can get DoorDash DashPass free for a year

Prime members can get free DashPass for a year in Canada. DashPass, through DoorDash, can get you $0 delivery fees and exclusive member-only offers at certain restaurants.

After the year is completed, DashPass will return to its regular price of $9.99 per month unless you cancel your subscription.

Alongside free DashPass, you can also get 50 percent off your next three orders of $15 (up to $16 per order); you just have to use the code PRIME at checkout. This deal ends on July 31st at 11:59pm PT.

An Amazon Prime membership costs $9.99/month or $99/year.

Source: DoorDash