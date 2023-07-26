iPhone 15 to feature upgraded 48-megapixel camera, better low-light performance

It looks like Apple could have plans to improve the rear camera array on the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus.

According to a recent tweet from reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s pair of lower-end iPhone 15 devices will include a redesigned 48-megapixel rear camera with stacked sensor technology, resulting in improved low-light performance.

Kuo goes on to write that he expects this new Sony CMOS image sensor will allow the tech giant to increase its production of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus by 100-120 percent, which could, in turn, affect the component’s availability for Android device makers.

韋爾是兩款iPhone 15標準版的廣角相機CIS升級到48MP的間接最大贏家。思特威與華為的合作將越來越緊密。 Will Semi is the indirect biggest beneficiary of the upgrade of the wide camera CIS of two iPhone 15 standard versions to 48MP. The cooperation between Smartsens and Huawei will… — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) July 26, 2023

You aren’t wrong if a 48-megapixel sensor coming to the iPhone sounds familiar. With this year’s iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple brought a new 48-megapixel camera sensor to the smartphones, while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus still featured a 12-megapixel camera.

As is often the case, features introduced on the Pro model iPhones eventually trickle down to the base-level device, which appears to be what might happen with the upcoming iPhone 15 line.

The larger sensor in the Pro models allows the camera to capture more detail and support Apple’s ProRAW file format, allowing for more post-production editing.

Apple’s iPhone 15 series will likely be revealed this coming fall.

Souce: @mingchikuo Via: MacRumors