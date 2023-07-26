Roku wants to make it easier for you to find new shows or pick up where you left off

Roku’s streaming devices and smart TVs are getting a little better for Canadians, thanks to a few new features rolling out over the coming months.

Roku is adding ‘What to Watch,’ ‘Continue Watching,’ a save list, and a revamped ‘Streaming Store’ to its devices in Canada. In a press release, the company said it wanted to make it easier for Canadians to discover new content to watch and pick up where they left off.

What to Watch will be a new addition to the Home Screen Menu that offers a visual guide to popular moves and TV shows from various streaming channels. That includes Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Discovery Plus and more.

The new ‘Continue Watching’ feature will reside inside What to Watch. The dedicated row will list content users have watched recently so they can easily jump back into shows or movies. Continue Watching will work with Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and The Roku Channel to start, with more to come.

Similarly, Roku’s new save list feature will let users save content from across the Roku platform. The save list will also live inside What to Watch on users’ Home Screen Menus, but can also be accessed through Roku’s smartphone app. Users can save content by clicking the new ‘Save’ option that will appear on movie and TV show details pages.

Finally, Roku’s revamped Streaming Store will provide a more visual and immersive experience. It should make it easier to find streaming apps and channels through categories, search and more. Roku says the new Streaming Store will come to devices in the coming months and expand over time.