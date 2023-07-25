Canadian-made Sea of Stars coming to PlayStation Plus on day one

Sea of Stars will be available through PlayStation Plus when it launches on August 29th.

The game’s developer, Quebec City-based Sabotage Studio, confirmed the news on the PlayStation Blog. A free demo is also now available on PS4 and PS5.

First announced in 2020, Sea of Stars is a classic turn-based 2D pixel art RPG in the vein of Chrono Trigger. It follows two young heroes, Valere and Zale, who must wield the power of the sun and moon to stop an evil alchemist. Notably, celebrated Chrono Trigger composer Yasunori Mitsuda has also contributed several new pieces to the Sea of Stars soundtrack.

Sea of Stars is Sabotage’s second game after 2018’s acclaimed action-platformer The Messenger. Both games also take place in the same world, although Sabotage says it isn’t necessary to have played The Messenger before jumping into Sea of Stars.

Sea of Stars will be available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox consoles (including day one on Game Pass), Nintendo Switch, and PC on August 29th. In the meantime, check out our preview of the game.

Image credit: Sabotage

Source: PlayStation