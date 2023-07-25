Police intervene process to replace Twitter sign with X

Elon Musk appears to be in a hurry to remove all aspects of old Twitter, but not everyone is on the same page.

In case you missed it, Musk rebranded Twitter to X, replacing the once iconic bird with a simple ‘X’ for the time being.

All aspects of the little blue bird have been replaced on the website and mobile app. X employees now have an X next to their username instead of the bird logo. Typing X.com in your browser takes you to the social media platform.

All of this is to say the change has happened very fast. But one area Musk hasn’t been able to alter quickly is the Twitter sign outside of the company’s headquarters in San Francisco.

Workers were on-site removing the sign on July 24th when police showed up, halting the process.

According to X user Wayne Sutton, there was no permit to put the heavy machinery assisting with the removal on the street.

Welp, @twitter name so coming off the building right now but @elonmusk didn’t get permit for the equipment on the street so @SFPD is shutting it down. pic.twitter.com/CFpggWwhhf — Wayne Sutton (@waynesutton) July 24, 2023

But local police told The San Fransico Standard it was a misunderstanding. “Through their investigation, officers were able to determine that no crime was committed, and this incident was not a police matter,” a police spokesperson confirmed to the publication.

The San Fransico Standard states someone did have a work permit but didn’t communicate it with the appropriate parties, causing the police to be called.

It’s unclear what happened next, but the X logo didn’t go up. Now all that’s remaining of the Twitter sign is ‘er.’

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: The San Fransico Standard