Epic Games’ Spring Sale discounts titles by up to 70 percent

Epic Games’ annual Summer Sale is live now with solid discounts on some of the top titles.

The sale started on Thursday, July 20th, and ends on Thursday, August 3rd.

Check out some of the titles on sale below:

Dead Island 2: $59.99 (regularly $79.99)

Red Dead Redemption 2: $26.39 (regularly $79.99)

Grand Theft Auto V: $14.99 (regularly $29.99)

FIFA 23: $22.49 (regularly $89.99)

Death Stranding Director’s Cut: $27.49 (regularly $54.99)

STAR WARS Battlefront II: Celebration Edition: $12.99 (regularly $51.99)

Borderlands 3: $11.99 (regularly $79.99)

Far Cry 6: $19.99 (regularly $79.99)

The Outlast Trials: $28.99 (regularly $33.99)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition: $13.37 (regularly $53.49)

Battlefield 2042: $23.99 (regularly $79.99)

Ghost Recon Breakpoint: $15.99 (regularly $79.99)

STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor: $67.49 (regularly $89.99)

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE: $53.28 (regularly $93.49)

Star Trek: Resurgence: $34.49 (regularly $45.99)

Check out all the 2023 Summer Sale deals here.

Image credit: Epic Games Store

Source: Epic Games Store