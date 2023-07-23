What games are you excited for in the latter half of 2023?

This might be the best year for gaming that we’ve seen in a while.

It’s only halfway through the year, and more great titles have already been released than in some full calendar years. Just to mention a few, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Resident Evil 4, Diablo IV, Hi-Fi Rush, Final Fantasy XVI, Hogwarts Legacy, and so many more.

And there are a lot of great games launching later this year as well.

Titles like Baldur’s Gate 3, Sea of Stars, Starfield, Lies of P, Mortal Kombat, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Alan Wake 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and several more are still on the way.



With that said, what game are you excited about in the second half of the year? I haven’t been gaming much lately and haven’t even finished Star Wars Jedi: Survivor or Final Fantasy XVI, but I’m getting excited thinking about what lies ahead.

I want to play most of the games listed above, but if I have to pick my top three games coming out before December 31st that I’m most excited for, I’d choose Lies of P, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and Remnant II.

How about you? What are some of the games you’re most excited about, and would you agree this is one of the best years we’ve seen in gaming in a long time?

Image credit: Bethesda