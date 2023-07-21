Stardew Valley+ sprouts onto Apple Arcade

Stardew Valley+ is now available on Apple’s gaming subscription service, Apple Arcade.

The game features the same farming sandbox gameplay as other versions of the Harvest Moon/Story of Seasons-inspired title, tasking players with building their farm on an overgrown, abandoned plot of land and turning it into a thriving business.

Players can also explore dungeons, fight monsters and, of course, get married and raise a family.

The Plus version of Stardew Valley includes additional story content from the title’s recent version 1.5 update, but it doesn’t support multiplayer. The title is playable on iPhone and iPad.

Over the years, I’ve spent countless hours playing Stardew Valley on several different platforms, including iPad, iPhone, Switch, and even PC, back when the farming simulator was first released. As far as relaxing open-world games go, the title is difficult to beat, especially if you’ve played early Harvest Moon titles.

Other titles added in the latest Apple Arcade update include Illustrated, Garden Tails, Squiggle Drop and more.

Apple Arcade costs $5.99/month and is also part of several Apple One subscriptions, with the cheapest option starting at $16.99/month. The mobile version of Stardew Valley costs $6.99 in the App Store.

Image credit: Apple