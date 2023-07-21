Apple’s AirPod Max headphones are $173 off at Walmart

Apple’s AirPod Max headphones are now available at Walmart for $605.16. Typically, the tech giant sells these headphones for $779.00, which means this deal offers $173.84 in savings.

This deal is available for the ‘Pink,’ ‘Sky Blue’ and ‘Green’ AirPods Max. While available, the ‘Silver’ version isn’t sold and shipped by Walmart, and ‘Space Grey’ is currently sold out.

The AirPod Max are Apple’s top-of-line over-the-ear wireless headphones. When MobileSyrup editor-in-chief Patrick O’Rourke reviewed the high-end headphones, he called them the “most comfortable and impressive-sounding headphones” he’s ever used. They offer impressive sound, great build quality and are extremely comfortable.

The headphones also feature personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, active noise cancellation, a transparency mode and are sweat and water-resistant.

Apple’s AirPod Max are available for $605.16 at Walmart.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Walmart