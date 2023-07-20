Samsung announces Samsung Wallet, Thermo Check and WhatsApp apps for Galaxy Watches

Samsung and Google have been hard at work to improve their co-developed Wear OS 3.

Over the past two years, several new apps and features have arrived on the operating system (OS), and Samsung is now adding three more to its Wear OS 3-running Galaxy Watch lineup: Samsung Wallet, Thermo Check and WhatsApp.

The Thermo Check app is limited to Galaxy Watch 5 series and will be available on the upcoming Watch 6 series as well. It uses an infrared temperature sensor to measure the temperature of various objects and environments without touching them. Users can check the temperature of their surroundings, the water they’re swimming in or the food they’re about to eat with a quick glance at their watch.

It’s worth noting that the app will first roll out to the upcoming Watch 6 series, and be available on the Watch 5 series at a later date.

Samsung Wallet is a convenient app that lets users store and access various cards and passes on their wrists, such as credit and debit cards, membership cards, ID cards, flight boarding passes, tickets, and more. The app is rolling out for Samsung’s Wear OS 3 watches now.

Finally, Samsung is adding the world’s most-used messaging app, WhatsApp, to Wear OS-based Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 4 users. With the app, users will be able to easily communicate with their contacts using voice messages, text messages, or answer calls directly from their watch. The app is available to download starting today.

Samsung says these are just some of the apps that will be available for its Wear OS-based Galaxy Watches, and that more apps will be announced soon. The company will likely announce improvements to the OS at its Unpacked Event on July 26th. Find out what to expect from the event here.

Image credit: Samsung

Source: Samsung