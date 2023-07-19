PlayStation kicks off big Summer Sale — here are the best deals

PlayStation has launched a major Summer Sale on its digital storefront, offering discounts on more than 3,000 games and add-ons. Altogether, you’ll save up to 75 percent, depending on the title.
See below for some of the most noteworthy PlayStation Store deals:
- Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4/PS5) — $29.99 (regularly $59.99)
- Dead Island 2 (PS4/PS5) — $73.50 (regularly $98.00)
- Dead Space (PS5) — $62.99 (regularly $89.99)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley (PS4/PS5) — $27.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Elden Ring (PS4/PS5) — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Final Fantasy XIV: Complete Edition (PS4/PS5) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Forspoken (PS5) — $46.74 (regularly $93.49)
- Horizon Forbidden West (PS4/PS5) — $51.29 (regularly $89.99)
- Hogwarts Legacy (PS5) — $71.99 (regularly $89.99)
- Marvel’s Midnight Sons Legendary Edition — $47.99 (regularly $119.99)
- The Last of Us Part I (PS5) — $63.89 (regularly $89.99)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! (PS4/PS5) — $51.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Sonic Frontiers (PS4/PS5) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Wild Hearts (PS5) — $53.99 (regularly $89.99)
The PlayStation Store Summer Sale runs until August 16th. The full list of deals can be found here.
Image credit: EA