Select Fitbit smartwatches are up to 30 percent off on Amazon

After a successful Prime Day, Fitbit has one again discounted its collection of smartwatches and fitness trackers today, offering savings of upwards of 30 percent off:
- Charge 5 with Built-in GPS for $149.95 in Blue (save 25%)
- Charge 5 with Built-in GPS in Black for $149.95 (save 25%)
- Charge 5 with Built-in GPS in White for $149.95 (save 25%)
- Fitbit Ace 3 Minions Special Edition, Yellow for $69.95 (save 30%)
- Fitbit Ace 3 in Blue/astro Green for $68.95 (save 29%)
- Fitbit Ace 3 in Black/Racer Red for $69.95 (save 28%)
- Fitbit Sense 2 in Lunar White/platinum for $299.95 (save 25%)
- Fitbit Sense 2 in Blue Mist/Pale Gold for $299.95 (save 25%)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada