Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Cover Display widget images surface online

Samsung’s highly anticipated foldable event is just around the corner.

While the official reveal of the Galaxy Fold 5 and Flip 5 is imminent, eager enthusiasts have already been treated to several leaked images, this time courtesy of Roland Quandt.

Quandt recently shared what appeared to be official Galaxy Z Flip 5 images, though they have since been taken down but re-shared by 9to5Google. The leak shed light on several of the handset’s Cover Display features. Users can look forward to a full-screen calendar widget, a weather app, call history, a battery widget and even the ability to reply to texts without unfolding the device. Custom photos and boarding pass options are also showcased, indicating the handset’s versatility in catering to various user needs.

However, some uncertainties still linger. It remains unclear whether users will have access to full apps on the front display or only a select number of widgets. A point of comparison can be drawn to the Motorola Razr+, which can run any app available on the handset on its cover screen. Hopefully, Samsung’s foldable offers a similar experience.

In addition to the Cover Display, the leaked images provide multiple angles of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, proudly showcasing its gap-less hinge, which promises to enhance durability and aesthetics.

The official event takes place on July 26th in Seoul, South Korea, where Samsung also plans to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Tab S9 series.

Source: @rquandt Via: 9to5Google