Amazon offering vast deals on Logitech products for Prime Day

Amazon Canada is offering a sizable number of deals on Logitech products, with items such as keyboards, microphones, accessories, headsets and gaming mice all sporting welcomed discounts from their list prices.

The deals are only available for Prime Day and span across multiple products, with something for everyone holding a reduced price tag.

Some of the best deals on Logitech’s electronics can be found below:

Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals, Real Force Feedback, Stainless Steel Paddle Shifters, Leather Steering Wheel Cover for PS5, PS4, PC, Mac – Black: $299.99 (regularly $399.98)

Logitech G502 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse, HERO 25K Sensor, 25,600 DPI, RGB, Adjustable Weights, 11 Programmable Buttons, Long Battery Life, On-Board Memory, PC / Mac: $113.99 (regularly $158.98)

Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo for Windows, 2.4 GHz Wireless, Compact Mouse, 8 Multimedia and Shortcut Keys, 2-Year Battery Life, for PC, Laptop: $23.74 (regularly $29.99)

Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset (2nd Generation) with Blue Voice, DTS Headphone 7.1 and 50 mm PRO-G Drivers, for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Black: $119.97 (regularly $149.99)

Logitech Blue Yeti Premium USB Gaming Microphone for Streaming, Blue VO!CE Software, PC, Podcast, Studio, Computer Mic, Exclusive Streamlabs Themes, Special Edition Finish – White Mist: $113.99 (regularly $179.99)

Logitech G502 X Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse – Optical Mouse with LIGHTFORCE Hybrid Optical-Mechanical switches, Hero 25K Gaming Sensor, Compatible with PC – macOS/Windows – Black, Pack of one: $151.99 (regularly $199.99)

Logitech C920x HD Pro Webcam, Full HD 1080p/30fps Video Calling, Clear Stereo Audio, HD Light Correction, Works with Skype, Zoom, FaceTime, Hangouts, PC/Mac/Laptop/Macbook/Tablet – Black: $84.98 (regularly $99.99)

A full list of deals on Logitech products can be found here.

Additionally, you can find all Amazon Prime Day deals here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

Image credit: Amazon