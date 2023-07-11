Meta will label government accounts on Threads

Meta says it will add labels to government-affiliated accounts on Threads.

Company representatives shared the information with a group of Australian parliamentarians examining foreign interference, according to reporting from Reuters.

“Areas such as labels for state-affiliated media and fact-checking are all areas where we see a lot of value, and it’s our aspiration to build that out expeditiously,” Josh Machin, the company’s head of public policy for Australia, said.

Threads, a text-based app that’s seen as Twitter’s major competitor, won’t be focusing on news and politics, Instagram head Adam Mosseri recently revealed. However, he did admit the topics will inevitably come up. Machin’s statement to the Senate inquiry shows that Meta might be trying to get ahead of the influx of political content.

It was a practice Twitter once held as well. Twitter first brought government account labels to Canada in 2021. The practice ended when Elon Musk took over Twitter in 2022. Government accounts now have a grey checkmark.

Threads surpassed 100 million users over the weekend.

Via: Reuters