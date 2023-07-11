All of Prime Day’s best deals on Apple hardware: AirPods Pro, iPads, MacBooks and more

Apple products can be some of the most expensive in the tech industry, so fans should keep an eye out during Prime Day (July 11th and 12th) for special deals and discounts. We’ve rounded up all the best offers on Apple products available in Canada below.

In order to get the discount mentioned, you need to be an Amazon Prime member. If you haven’t already done so, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime and still get the discount.

Here are all of the offers:

Headphones and earbuds

AirPods Pro (2nd-Gen)

You can get AirPods Pro (2nd-Gen) for an 11 percent discount: $293.99. They usually cost $329.00.

AirPods (3rd-Gen)

The AirPods (3rd-Gen) can be purchased for $199.00 as part of Prime Day (around 13 percent off of their usual price: $229.00).

AirPods (2nd-Gen)

Apple’s AirPods (2nd-Gen) are on a 22 percent discount. They usually cost $179.00 but can be purchased for $139.00.

Beats Studio Buds

Though the Beats by Dr. Dre Studio Buds usually cost $189.95, you can get them right now for $139.95. That’s a 26 percent discount. They come in six colourways: ‘Grey,’ ‘White,’ ‘Black,’ ‘Ocean Blue,’ ‘Red’ and ‘Sunset Pink.’

AirPods Max

AirPods Max in ‘Space Grey,’ ‘Green,’ or ‘Silver’ are on sale for $629 right now. That’s a 19 percent discount off the usual price of $779.

Beats Studio 3 wireless noise cancelling over-ear headphones

These Beats headphones with the Apple W1 Headphone Chip are currently on a significant sale: 52 percent off. They cost only $209.95 instead of the usual $439.95. That counts for all the colourways, too: ‘Red,’ ‘Black-Red,’ ‘White,’ ‘Midnight Black,’ ‘Blue,’ ‘Matte Black’ and ‘Shadow Grey.’

Apple Watches

Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) with GPS (40mm and 44mm models)

The (2nd-Gen) Apple Watch SE is available to prime members for a discount right now.

It’s available in the ‘Silver,’ ‘Midnight,’ or ‘Starlight’ colorways but, at the time of this writing, the Starlight 40mm version for this sale was sold out.

Apple iPads

Apple iPad (9th-Gen) with Wi-Fi (64GB and 256GB Models)

The 9th-Gen iPad with Wi-Fi (not the version with Wi-Fi and cellular) is on sale right now. The price differs slightly based on the amount of storage you get.

If you want 64GB, it’s 16 percent off right now: it costs $379 instead of $449.

If you want 256GB of storage, it’s 12 percent off: it costs $574 instead of $649.

Either way, it’s available in both colours, including ‘Space Grey’ and ‘Silver.’

Apple iPad Air (5th-Gen) with Wi-Fi (64GB and 256GB Models)

The lighter iPad Air in its 5th-Gen with Wi-Fi (but not cellular) is also on sale. Prime members can get these models for almost $100 off the asking price. As with the ninth-generation iPad, the price differs based on the amount of storage.

With 64GB, it costs $709, an 11 percent discount from the usual $799.

With 256GB, it costs $909; it’s about the same dollar amount off, but only a 9 percent discount from its usual $999 price tag.

There are five colourways: ‘Starlight,’ ‘Space Grey,’ ‘Purple,’ ‘Pink’ and ‘Blue.’

Apple iPad Mini (6th-Gen) with Wi-Fi (64GB and 256GB Models)

You can also score an iPad Mini (6th–Gen) on sale for Prime Day. The models on sale don’t have cellular but do come in two different storage sizes, which differ in price.

The 64GB model is 13 percent off the usual $679.00 price: $589.

The 256GB model is 9 percent off the usual $879.00 price: $799.98.

It comes in four colourways: ‘Pink,’ ‘Purple,’ ‘Space Grey’ and ‘Starlight.’ If you get the Space Grey version with 256GB, you get an additional little discount: that’s only $789.

MacBooks

Apple MacBook Air 2022 with M2 Chip, 8GB RAM, 256 GB SSD (8-core CPU, 8-core GPU version)

This version of the Apple MacBook Air is only on sale if you purchase the ‘Midnight’ colourway. You’ll get a 10 percent discount, bringing the cost from $1449.00 to $1299.99.

Apple MacBook Pro 2020 with M1 Chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD

The Apple MacBook Pro version from 2020 is on sale if you want the version with 256GB storage. You can pick from a Silver or Space Grey colourway. It’s a 26 percent discount, bringing the price down from $1699.00 to $1257.26.

Apple MacBook Pro 2021 with M1 Pro Chip, 16GB RAM, 1 TB SSD (14-inch version)

The slightly newer MacBook Pro from 2021 is also on sale, if you purchase the 1TB version. The price is originally $3149.00 and the discount you get differs slightly depending on the colourway you choose.

If you want the ‘Space Grey’ colourway, you’ll get a 20 percent discount, bringing the price to $2523.49.

If you want the Silver colourway, you’ll get a 13 percent discount, bringing the price to $2740.21.

Apple MacBook Pro 2021 with M1 Pro Chip, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD (16-inch version)

This MacBook Pro 2021 features a screen that’s a little larger than the previous one, but it’s got a smaller SSD and is only on sale if you want the Silver colourway. There’s a 13 percent discount right now, which brings the price from $3149.00 to $2729.51.

Accessories

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)

The Apple Pencil (2nd-Gen) is 18 percent off right now. It usually costs 169.00, but Prime members can get it for $139.00.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.