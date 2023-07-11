Here’s how Canadian retailers are competing with Amazon Prime Day 2023: Walmart, Best Buy, Samsung

As Amazon Prime Day takes the world by storm, other retailers are offering competing deals to woo consumers. They’re a great option if you don’t have an Amazon Prime membership and aren’t getting access to those discounts anyway.
Below, we detail the best places in Canada to shop for tech during Prime Day (other than Amazon).
Best Buy: 48-Hour Sale
Best Buy is hosting a “48 Hour Sale” event on July 11th and 12th (the same as Prime Day). A lot of items are heavily discounted, including laptops, electric appliances, televisions, video games, smart home devices, etc. We’ll highlight a few of the deals for you to decide if you want to investigate further.
TVs
- Sony X85K 65-inch 4K Smart Google TV: now $1099.99, $200 off the original price
- TCL 40-inch 1080p HD Smart Google TV: now $249.99, $20 off the original price
- Samsung 65-inch Tizen Smart TV: now $664.97, $185 off the original price
Gaming
- Samsung 980 PRO Heatsink 1TB SSD: now $84.99, $125 off the original price
- Elden Ring (PS5 Edition): now $54.99, $25 off the original price
- Xbox Wireless Controller – Sunkissed Vibes OPI Special Edition: now $61.98, $18 off the original price
- Samsung Odyssey G9 Curved Gaming Monitor: now $1199.00, $800 off the original price
Air conditioners
- Insignia Portable Air Conditioner: now $299.00, $230 off the original price
- Delonghi 4-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner: now $549.99, $250 off the original price
- Danby Window Air Conditioner: now $199.99, $100 off the original price
Microsoft: Back-To-School
Microsoft is advertising new deals on Surface computers as back-to-school sales, though school won’t start for Canadians until September.
- Surface Pro 9: savings up to $350.00
- Surface Laptop Studio: savings up to $400.00
- Surface Laptop 5: savings up to $420.00
Lenovo: Black Friday in July
Lenovo is advertising up to 72 percent off of select products today. The company is probably best known for selling computers and laptops, which we’ll highlight below for you to peruse, but you can also pick up phones, gaming accessories, and other things you’d find at a tech store.
Laptops
- ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 Intel (14″): now $2105.00, 55 percent ($2574.00) off the original price
- Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 Intel (16″) with RTX 4070: now $2599.99, 13 percent ($400.00) off the original price
- Yoga 7i (14” Intel): now $1344.99, 25 percent ($450.00) off the original price
Tablets
- Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3): now $193.99, 33 percent ($96.00) off the original price
- Yoga Tab 11: now $355.56, 17 percent ($74.43) off the original price
- Tab P11 (Gen 2): now $282.48, 25 percent ($94.51) off the original price
Samsung: Deal Days
Also on the same days as Amazon is offering discounts to Prime members, Samsung is advertising its Deal Days, where you can purchase a few smartphones and laptops on the cheap.
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4: save $500
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4: save $500
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: save $270
- Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360: save $500 with a trade-in
- Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra: save $500 with a trade-in
The Source: Summer Deals
The Source is simply labelling its sale ‘summer deals.’ You can get all the usual techy gadgets here, but it’s well-known for products like speakers and headphones.
Headphones and Earbuds
- Sennheiser HD 450BT Wireless Over-Ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones: now $149.99, $80.00 off the original price
- Bose QuietComfort II Noise Cancelling True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds: now $299.99, $80.00 off the original price
- Bose QuietComfort 45 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones: now $269.99, $180 off the original price
Speakers
- Sony SRS-XE300 Portable Bluetooth Speaker: now $179.99, $90.00 off the original price
- Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 Wireless Portable Speaker: now $189.99, $60.00 off the original price
- Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II Bluetooth Speaker: now $259.99, $140.00 off the original price
TVs
- Samsung N5200 40″ LED Smart TV: now $299.99, $50.00 off the original price
- Samsung LSO3BA 50″ The Frame (2022) QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: now $1299.99, $300 off the original price
Walmart: Walmart+ Week
In the U.S., Walmart’s sales are offered as part of the Walmart+ Week. In Canada, they don’t have the same branding, but we still get a lot of deals. Walmart has lots to offer and broadens beyond what a tech retailer can provide, but not always the same breadth of options for techy products. The company does offer lots of great electric home appliances to consider, though, so we’ve highlighted those below.
Tech
- Apple AirPods Max: now $629.00, down from $779.00
- Gyrocopters PRO 6.0 Off-Road Hoverboard: now $154.99, down from $549.99
Kitchen Appliances
- Hamilton Beach Compact Microwave: now $64.97, down from $74.96
- Ninja CREAMi: now $199.98, down from $249.98
Image credit: Shutterstock
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.