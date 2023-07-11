Amazon is offering several great gaming laptop deals for Prime Day

Amazon Canada has several laptops under all major categories, including gaming laptops, productivity laptops, foladbles and more on sale for Prime Day.

These deals end tomorrow, Wednesday, July 12th.

Check out some of the laptop deals below:

Laptops and Chromebooks under $500

ASUS VivoBook 15 X515 Thin and Light Laptop, 15.6-inch HD Display,Intel Pentium,4GB RAM,128GB SSD,Windows 11 Home in S Mode + 1 Year Microsoft 365 Personal, X515MA-AH09-CA: $329 (regularly $399)

HP 14 inch Laptop, FHD Display, Intel Celeron N4500, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB eMMC, Intel UHD Graphics, Windows 11 Home in S Mode, 14-dq3200ca (2023): $299.99 (regularly $359.99)

HP 14 Laptop, Intel Pentium Silver N6000, 4 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, 14-Inch FHD Display, Windows 11 Home, with Amazon Alexa Voice Service Support, Silver, 14-dq3016ca, 2022 Model (2L7U4UA): $379.99 (regularly $421.29)

Acer Chromebook 311, 11.6-inch LCD, Intel Celeron N4020, ‎Intel UHD Graphics 600, 4 GB RAM, 32 GB Emmc, ChromeOS: $159.99 (regularly $179.99)

Samsung Galaxy Book Go S-Mode 14-inch Laptop – Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c, 4GB DDR4, 128GB SSD, Win 11 Home (CAD Warranty) Silver: $299.99 (regularly $469.99)

ASUS Chromebook Flip CM1, 14.0-inch FHD Touchscreen Display, AMD 3015Ce Processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC Storage, MIL-STD 810H Durability, Chrome OS, Transparent Silver, CM1400FXA-DH01T-CA: $299 (regularly $399)

ASUS VivoBook 14 X415 Thin and Light Laptop, 14-inch FHD Display, Intel Core i3-1115G4 Processor, Intel UHD Graphics, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 128GB PCIe SSD, Windows 11 Home, X415EA-AS31-CA: $399 (regularly $550)

HP Chromebook X360, 14-inch UHD Widescreen, Flip, Touch-Screen Laptop, Intel Pentium Core Processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB DDR4, ChromeOS, Silver, 14a-ca0120ca: $399.99 (regularly $579.99)

ASUS VivoBook Go 14 Flip Thin and Light 2-in-1 Laptop, 14-inch HD Touch, Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 128GB eMMC, Windows 11 Home in S Mode + Microsoft 365 Personal 1-Year, J1401KA-AS01-CA: $399 (regularly $529)

HP Chromebook x360, Intel Celeron N4500, Intel UHD Graphics, 4 GB LPDDR4x-2933 MHz RAM, (Silver, 14a-ca1000ca): $349 (regularly $499.99)

Acer Chromebook 3, 14-inch Chromebook, MediaTek MT8183, Mali-G72 MP3, 4GB RAM, 64GB, Chrome Os: $199 (regularly $269.20)

ASUS Chromebook CX1, 15.6-inch HD NanoEdge Display, Intel Celeron N4500 Processor, 128GB eMMC Storage, 8GB RAM, ChromeOS, Transparent Silver, CX1500CKA-AS01-CB: $329 (regularly $445.89)

Gaming laptops

ASUS ROG Strix G15 (2022) Gaming Laptop, 15.6-inch 165Hz IPS Type WQHD Display, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, AMD Ryzen 7 6800H, 16GB DDR5, 1TB PCIe SSD, RGB Keyboard, Windows 11 Home, G513RM-AS71-CA: $1,449 (regularly $1,899)

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (2023) Gaming Laptop, 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz, 100% sRGB Display, GeForce RTX 4050, AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS, 16GB DDR5, 512GB PCIe SSD, Wi-Fi 6, Windows 11, FA507XU-AS91-CA: $1,449 (regularly $1,599)

Razer Blade 16 Gaming Laptop: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080-13th Gen Intel 24-Core i9 HX CPU: $4,399.99 (regularly $4,999.99)

Acer Predator Helios, 15.6-inch FHD IPS Laptop, Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce® RTX™ 3060, 16 RAM, 1024GB SSD, Windows 11: $1,519.99 (regularly $1,599.99)

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) Gaming Laptop, 14-inch 16:10 FHD+ 144Hz/3ms, 100% sRGB, IPS-Level Display, GeForce RTX 3050, AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS, 8GB DDR5, 512GB SSD, Wi-Fi 6E, GA402NJ-DS71-CA: $1,599 (regularly $1,799)

MSI Katana 15 B13VFK-604CA 15.6-inch 144Hz FHD Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i7-13620H, RTX 4060, 16GB DDR5, 1TB NVMe SSD, Windows 11 Home: $1,599 (regularly $1,949) — Low stock

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti – 12th Gen Intel 14-Core i7 CPU – 15.6-inch QHD 240Hz – 32GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD – Windows 11 – CNC Aluminum – Chroma RGB – Thunderbolt 4: $3,349.99 (regularly $4,548.22) — Low stock

Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop: AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti – 14-inch QHD 165Hz – 16GB DDR5 RAM – 1TB PCIe SSD – Windows 11 – Ultra-Thin – CNC Aluminum – Chroma RGB: $3,081.99 (regularly $3,758.84) — Low stock

Laptop and Desktop deals from ASUS, Acer and Samsung

Acer Concept D Ezel, 14” FHD IPS Touch, Ci7-10750H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, GTX1650, Stylus, Windows 10, CC314-72-72SX: $1,299 (regularly $1,553.85)

ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 Thin and Light 2-in-1 Laptop, 14-inch FHD Touch, Intel Core i5-1135G7, Iris X Graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Thunderbolt 4,Windows 11 Home,TP470EA-AS59T-CA , Indie Black: $699 (regularly $899)

Acer Aspire Vero, 15.6-inch FHD IPS, Intel Core i5-1155G7, 12GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Intel Iris Xe, Win 11, Silver, Laptop, AV15-51-58SM: $699.99 (regularly $855.73)

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 15.6 Inch Amoled i5 (intel 12th Gen) | 16G DDR5 | 512G SSD | S-Pen | touchscreen | Graphite | Windows 11 Home laptop: $1,399.95 (regularly $1,949.99)

Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 13.3” AMOLED i5 (Intel 12th Gen) | 8G DDR5 | 256G SSD | S-Pen | Touchscreen| Burgandy | Windows 11 Home Laptop: $1,109.95 (regularly $1,288.98)

Acer Concept D Ezel 15.6-inch FHD IPS Touch, Ci7-10750H 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, GTX1650Ti, Windows 10 Pro, Backlit KB, Stylus, White, CC315-72G-70J4: $1,299 (regularly $1,689.26)

Acer Swift Ultra Thin and Light EVO, 13.3-inch QHD IPS Touch Screen, Ci7-1165G7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Backlit KB, Windows 10, Silver, SP313-51N-75NC: $899 (regularly $997.60)

ASUS VivoBook S15 S533 Thin and Light Laptop, 15.6-inch FHD Display, Intel Core i7 Processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD, Wi-Fi 6, Windows 11 Home, Indie Black, S533EA-AS79-CA: $879 (regularly $1,099)

Acer Swift 3 14-inch FHD Laptop, AMD Ryzen 7 5700U, Radeon™ RX Vega 8, 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, Windows 11: $749.99 (regularly $1,049.99)

ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 Thin and Light 2-in-1 Laptop, 14-inch FHD Touch, Intel Core i7-1165G7, Iris X Graphics, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Thunderbolt 4,Windows 11 Home,TP470EA-AS79T-CA , Indie Black: $749 (regularly $940.99)

Acer Swift X 14-inch FHD Laptop, AMD Ryzen 7 5825U, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home: $999.99 (regularly $1,399.99)

Acer Aspire C24 23.8-inch All-in-One, Intel Core i3-1215U, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD/256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home: $599.99 (regularly $899.99)

ASUS Vivobook Go 15 Laptop, 15.6-inch FHD Display, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U Processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home, Mixed Black, E1504FA-AS51-CA: $679 (regularly $788.92)

Acer Aspire 3 15.6-inch FHD Laptop, Intel core i5-1135G7, ‎Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home: $599.99 (regularly $799.99)

Acer Aspire C27 27-inch All-in-One, Intel Core i5-1235, ‎Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, ‎Windows 11 Home: $699.99 (regularly $1,049.99)

Acer Aspire 5, 17.3-inch FHD Laptop, Intel core i5-1335U, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home: $799.99 (regularly $949.99)

ASUS Vivobook 15 Laptop, 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Display, Intel Core i7-1355U CPU, Intel Iris Xᵉ Graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home, Quiet Blue, X1504VA-AS71-CA: $949 (regularly $1,099)

ASUS Vivobook Go 14 Laptop, 14-inch FHD Display, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U Processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home, Mixed Black, E1404FA-AS51-CA: $579 (regularly $670.04)

Acer Swift X 14.5-inch WQXGA Laptop, Intel core i7-13700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, 16GB Ram, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home: $1,499 (regularly $1,526.64)

MSI PRO DP21 (MFF) Desktop, Intel Core i3-12100, UHD 730, 8GB Memory, 250GB SSD, WiFi 6, Windows 11 Home, PRO DP21 12M-407US: $479 (regularly $599.99)

Acer Swift Ultra Thin and Light, 13.5-inch QHD IPS Screen, Ci7-1065G7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Backlit KB, Windows 10, Silver, SF313-52-77A7: $899 (regularly $938.02)

ASUS VivoBook 15X OLED Laptop, 15.6-inch OLED FHD Display, Intel Core i5-12500H CPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Fingerprint Sensor, Windows 11 Home, X1503ZA-CB51-CB: $749 (regularly $999)

Acer Aspire Tower, Intel Core i5-12400, ‎Intel UHD Graphics 730, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, ‎Windows 11 Home: $449.99 (regularly $643.90)

Acer Swift 3 14-inch FHD Laptop, Intel Core i5-1240P, ‎Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 8GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Windows 11: $699.99 (regularly $976.24)

Find all Amazon Prime Day deals here.

Image credit: Amazon