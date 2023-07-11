Here are all the Prime Day deals on Amazon products

Amazon’s Prime Day deals discount several of the company’s own products, including Echo smart speakers, Amazon Fire TVs and Fire tablets, Ring doorbells, cameras, alarms and more.

Prime Day is live now and ends tomorrow, Wednesday, July 12th.

Check out some of the deals from the promotion below:

Fire TV devices

Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls): $38.99 (regularly $74.99)

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls), HD streaming device: $21.99 (regularly $49.99)

Fire TV Cube, Hands-free streaming device with Alexa, Wi-Fi 6E, 4K Ultra HD: $139.99 (regularly $189.99)

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), HD streaming device: $26.99 (regularly $59.99)

Echo Smart Speakers and Smart Home Bundles

Echo Studio | Our best-sounding smart speaker ever – With Dolby Atmos, spatial audio processing technology, and Alexa | Glacier White: $199.99 (regularly $259.99)

Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) Smart speaker with Alexa | Glacier White: $34.99 (regularly $69.99)

Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) with clock | Smart speaker with clock and Alexa | Cloud Blue: $49.99 (regularly $79.99)

Echo (4th Gen) | With premium sound, smart home hub, and Alexa | Charcoal: $79.99 (regularly $129.99)

Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) Kids | Designed for kids, with parental controls | Owl: $39.99 (regularly $79.99)

Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) Kids | Designed for kids, with parental controls | Dragon: $39.99 (regularly $79.99)

Echo Pop | Full sound compact smart speaker with Alexa | Lavender Bloom: $24.99 (regularly $54.99)

Echo Pop + Evolux Smart Bulb | Charcoal: $29.99 (regularly $74.98)

Echo Dot (5th Gen) + Evolux Smart Bulb | Charcoal: $39.99 (regularly $89.98)

Find all Echo Smart Speakers and Smart Home Bundles here.

Amazon Fire TVs

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV, stream live TV without cable: $409.99 (regularly $599.99)

Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision, hands-free with Alexa: $769.99 (regularly $999.99)

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, hands-free with Alexa: $399.99 (regularly $519.99)

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV, stream live TV without cable: $329.99 (regularly $469.99)

Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision, hands-free with Alexa: $999.99 (regularly $1,399.99)

Amazon Fire Tablets

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet, 8-inch HD Display, 32 GB, 30% faster processor, designed for portable entertainment, (2022 release), Black: $79.99 (regularly $119.99)

Amazon Fire 7 tablet, 7-inch display, 16 GB, 10 hours battery life, light and portable for entertainment at home or on-the-go, (2022 release), Black: $59.99 (regularly $79.99)

Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet, 8-inch HD display, ages 6-12, 30% faster processor, 13 hours battery life, Kid-Friendly Case, 32 GB, (2022 release), Rainbow Universe: $129.99 (regularly $189.99)

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet, 10.1-inch, 1080p Full HD, 64 GB, latest model (2021 release), Denim: $159.99 (regularly $239.99)

Fire HD 10 Kids tablet, 10.1-inch, 1080p Full HD, ages 3–7, 32 GB, (2021 release), Sky Blue: $174.99 (regularly $259.99)

Fire HD 8 Kids tablet, 8-inch HD display, ages 3-7, includes 2-year worry-free guarantee, Kid-Proof Case, 32 GB, (2022 release), Blue: $129.99 (regularly $189.99)

Fire 7 Kids tablet, 7-inch display, ages 3-7, with ad-free content kids love, 2-year worry-free guarantee, parental controls, 16 GB, (2022 release), Blue: $94.99 (regularly $139.99)

Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet, 10.1-inch, 1080p Full HD, ages 6–12, 32 GB, Doodle: $174.99 (regularly $259.99)

Blink Smart Home Security Doorbells and Cameras

Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2 | Two-way audio, HD video, motion and chime app alerts and Alexa enabled — wired or wire-free (White): $57.50 (regularly $114.98)

Blink Floodlight camera – Wireless smart security Outdoor camera (3rd Gen) + LED mount, two-year battery, motion detection – 1 camera system (Black): $99.99 (regularly $179.98)

Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2 | Two-way audio, HD video, motion and chime app alerts and Alexa enabled — wired or wire-free (Black): $57.50 (regularly $114.98)

Blink Video Doorbell + 3 Outdoor (3rd Gen) camera system – Two-way audio, HD video, motion and chime app alerts and Alexa enabled – wired or wire-free (Black): $179.98 (regularly $399.98)

Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera | Rotating indoor plug-in smart security camera, two-way audio, HD video, motion detection, Works with Alexa (Black): $37.50 (regularly $74.99)

Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) – 6 camera system with Blink Mini: $282.49 (regularly $674.97)

Find all Blink Smart Home Security Doorbells and Cameras here.

Ring Doorbells, Cameras, Alarms, and bundles

Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit (2nd Gen) – home security system with 30-day free Ring Protect Plus subscription: $309.99 (regularly $544.95)

Ring Spotlight Cam Plus, Plug-in | Two-Way Talk, Colour Night Vision, and Security Siren (2022 release) – Black: $159.99 (regularly $224.99)

Ring Video Doorbell Wired – Convenient, essential features in a slimmed-down design, pair with Ring Chime to hear audio notifications in your home (existing doorbell wiring required) – 2021 release: $44.99 (regularly $84.99)

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus with motion-activated 1080p HD video, White (2021 release): $154.99 (regularly $259.99)

All-new Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) | 1080p HD Video & Colour Night Vision, Two-Way Talk, and Manual Audio & Video Privacy Cover (2023 release) | Black: $39.99 (regularly $79.99)

Ring Video Doorbell, Venetian Bronze with All-new Ring Indoor Cam, White: $99.99 (regularly $209.98)

Find all Ring Doorbells, Cameras, Alarms, and bundles here.

eero WiFi routers and systems

Amazon eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi router | Fast and reliable gigabit speeds | connect 75+ devices | Coverage up to 1,500 sq. ft. | 2022 release: $124.99 (regularly $189.99)

Amazon eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi system | Fast and reliable gigabit speeds | connect 75+ devices | Coverage up to 4,500 sq. ft. | 3-pack, 2022 release: $274.99 (regularly $419.99)

Amazon eero Beacon mesh WiFi range extender (add-on to eero WiFi systems): $69.99 (regularly $129.99)

Amazon eero Pro mesh wifi system (3 eero Pros): $279.99 (regularly $649.99)

Find all eero WiFi routers and systems on sale here.

Kindle E-reader Essentials Bundles

Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle including Kindle Oasis (Graphite), Amazon Leather Cover, and Power Adapter: $289.97 (regularly $444.97)

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle including Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition 32GB – Wifi, Amazon Cork Cover, and Wireless Charger: $205.97 (regularly $308.97)

Kindle Essentials Bundle including Kindle (2022 release) – Black, Fabric Cover – Dark Emerald, and Power Adapter: $127.97 (regularly $194.97)

Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle including Kindle Scribe (64 GB), Premium Pen, Fabric Cover – Denim, and Power Adapter: $437.97 (regularly $609.97)

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle including Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB) – Fabric Cover – Agave Green, and Power Adapter: $153.97 (regularly $227.97)

Find all Kindle E-reader Essentials Bundles on sale here.

Echo Devices

Echo Buds (2nd Gen) | Wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation and Alexa | Black: $89.99 (regularly $154.99)

Echo Buds (2nd Gen) | Wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation and Alexa | Glacier White: $89.99 (regularly $154.99)

Echo Auto (2nd Gen, 2022 release) | Add Alexa to your car: $44.99 (regularly $74.99)

Echo Buds (2nd Gen) | Wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation and Alexa | Wireless charging case | Glacier White: $114.99 (regularly $179.99)

Find all Echo Devices on sale here.

Luna Gaming bundles

Official Luna Wireless Controller: $57.99 (regularly $89.99)

Fire TV Stick 4K Max + Luna Gaming Controller: $96.98 (regularly $164.98)

Luna Controller + Phone Clip: $74.99 (regularly $108.98)

Fire TV Stick + Luna Gaming Controller: $84.98 (regularly $149.98)

Fire HD 10 tablet + Luna Gaming Controller: $192.98 (regularly $289.98)

Fire TV Stick 4K + Luna Gaming Controller: $92.98 (regularly $159.98)

Fire HD 8 tablet + Luna Gaming Controller: $137.98 (regularly $209.98)

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV, Dolby Vision IQ, Local Dimming, hands-free with Alexa: $599.99 (regularly $729.99)

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV, Dolby Vision IQ, Local Dimming, hands-free with Alexa: $729.99 (regularly $829.99)

All-new Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV, Dolby Vision IQ, hands-free with Alexa: $439.99 (regularly $599.99)

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Find all Prime deals on Amazon devices here.