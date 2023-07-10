Google has a site-wide sale just in time for Prime Day

Google Store is currently running a site-wide promotion with several products, including phones, smart home tech, earbuds and more on sale. Notably, this is the first time Google has discounted the May-released Pixel 7a.

Check out the promotion below:

Pixel 7a: $549 (regularly $599)

Pixel 7: $599 (regularly $799)

Pixel 7 Pro: $979 (regularly $1,179)

Pixel Buds A-Series: $99 (regularly $139)

Pixel Buds Pro: $199.99 (regularly $259.99)

Google Pixel Stand (2nd gen): $79 (regularly $109)

Nest Doorbell (battery) + Nest Hub (2nd gen): $329.98 (regularly $369.98)

Nest Cam (battery) + Nest Hub (2nd gen): $329.98 (regularly $369.98)

Nest Doorbell (battery) + Nest Cam (battery) + Nest Hub Max: $693.98 (regularly $778.98)

2 Nest Audio speakers: $234.98 (regularly $259.98)

2 Nest Audio speakers + Nest Hub Max + Chromecast with Google TV: $559.97 (regularly $628.97)

Chromecast with Google TV + Nest Hub Max: $324.99 (regularly $368.99)

Chromecast with Google TV + 2 Nest Audio speakers + Nest Hub Max: $559.97 (regularly $628.97)

Check out all of the promotions here.