SteelSeries reveals its upcoming Prime Day deals

SteelSeries has revealed a bunch of its upcoming Prime Day deals, with solid discounts on its controllers, headsets, keyboards, mice and more.

It’s worth noting that these deals aren’t live yet. Prime Day starts tomorrow, Tuesday, July 11th, and ends on Wednesday, July 12th. The deals would be active during the duration of Prime Day.

Check out SteelSeries’ upcoming Prime Day deals below:

SteelSeries Nimbus+ Bluetooth Mobile Gaming Controller with iPhone Mount – 50+ Hour Battery Life – Apple-Licensed – Made for iOS, iPadOS, tvOS: $61.99 (regularly $99.99)

SteelSeries Stratus+ Bluetooth Gaming controller for Android & Windows – Mobile – Hall Effect Sensors – Clickable L3/R3: $53.99 (regularly $79.99)

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset – USB-C Wireless – Detachable ClearCast Microphone – For PC, PS5/PS4, Nintendo Switch and Lite, Android – Black: $71.99 (regularly $119.99)

SteelSeries Arctis 9 Dual Wireless Gaming Headset – Lossless 2.4 GHz Wireless + Bluetooth – 20+ Hour Battery Life – For PC, PS5, PS4, Bluetooth Black: $155.99 (regularly $259.99)

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 Multi-System Gaming Headset — Hi-Fi Drivers — 360° Spatial Audio — Comfort Design — Durable — Ultra Lightweight — Noise-Cancelling Mic — PC, PS5/PS4, Switch, Xbox – Black: $59.99 (regularly $79.99)

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 Multi-Platform Gaming Headset – Signature Arctis Sound – ClearCast Gen 2 Mic – PC, PS5/PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, Mobile: $97.49 (regularly $129.99)

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming Headset – Simultaneous Wireless 2.4GHz & Bluetooth – Comfort Design – Fast Charging 38Hr Battery – PC, PS5, Switch, Mobile: $199.99 (regularly $229.99)

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming & Mobile Headset — Nova Acoustic System — Simultaneous Wireless 2.4GHz & Bluetooth — 38Hr Battery — USB-C — PS, PC, Switch: $199.99 (regularly $229.99)

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming & Mobile Headset — Nova Acoustic System — Simultaneous Wireless 2.4GHz + Bluetooth — 38Hr Battery — USB-C — Xbox, PC, PS, Switch, Mobile: $199.99 (regularly $229.99)

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro for Xbox Multi-System Gaming Headset – Premium Hi-Fi Drivers – Hi-Res Audio – 360° Spatial – GameDAC Gen 2 – Quad-DAC – ClearCast Gen 2 Mic – Xbox, PC, PS5/PS4, Switch: $259.99 (regularly $324.99)

SteelSeries Apex 7 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – OLED Smart Display – USB Passthrough and Media Controls – Linear and Quiet – RGB Backlit (Red Switch): $149.99 (regularly $199.99)

SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL Compact Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – OLED Smart Display – USB Passthrough and Media Controls – Linear and Quiet – RGB Backlit (Red Switch): $135.99 (regularly $169.99)

SteelSeries Apex Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – Adjustable Actuation Switches – World’s Fastest Mechanical Keyboard – OLED Smart Display – RGB Backlit: $181.99 (regularly $259.99)

SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Mechanical Gaming Keyboard World’s Fastest Keyboard Adjustable Actuation Compact 60% Form Factor RGB PBT Keycaps USB-C, Black: $179.99 (regularly $239.99)

SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard World’s Fastest Keyboard Adjustable Actuation Compact 60% Form Factor RGB PBT Keycaps Bluetooth 5.0 2.4GHz USB-C,Black: $232.99 (regularly $309.99)

SteelSeries New Apex Pro TKL 2023 Ed.-World’s Fastest Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Adjustable Actuation Esports Tenkeyless OLED Screen RGB PBT Keycaps USB-C: $183.90 (regularly $249.99)

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless 2023 Ed. – World’s Fastest Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – Adjustable Actuation – Esports Tenkeyless – OLED Screen – PBT Keycaps – Bluetooth 5.0 – 2.4GHz – USB-C: $259.99 (regularly $324.99)

SteelSeries Aerox 3 – Super Light Gaming Mouse – 8,500 CPI TrueMove Core Optical Sensor – Ultra-Lightweight 59g Water Resistant Design – Universal USB-C connectivity – Onyx: $47.99 (regularly $79.99)

SteelSeries Aerox 5 – Lightweight Gaming Mouse – 18000 CPI — TrueMove Air Optical Sensor – Ultra-Lightweight Water Resistant Design – Universal USB-C Connectivity: $74.99 ($99.99)

SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wireless – Lightweight Wireless Gaming Mouse – 18000 CPI — TrueMove Air Optical Sensor – Ultra-Lightweight Water Resistant Design – 180+ Hour Battery Life: $145.99 (regularly $189.99)

SteelSeries QcK Gaming Surface – 3XL Cloth – Best Selling Mouse Pad of All Time – Optimized For Gaming Sensors – Maximum Control: $48.99 (regularly $69.99)

SteelSeries QcK Gaming Surface – Medium Cloth – Optimized For Gaming Sensors: $7.49 (regularly $14.99)

SteelSeries QcK Gaming Mouse Pad – XL RGB Prism Cloth – Sized to Cover Desks: $46.99 (regularly $79.99)

SteelSeries QcK Prism RGB Gaming Mouse Pad – 3XL Cloth – Optimized For Gaming Sensors – Maximum Control: $111.99 (regularly $139.99)

SteelSeries Arena 3 Full-Range 2.0 Gaming Speakers – Immersive Audio – On-Speaker Controls – 4″ Speaker Drivers – Wired & Bluetooth – 3.5mm Aux – PC, Mac, Mobile – Adjustable Stand: $153.99 (regularly $199.99)

SteelSeries Arena 7 Illuminated 2.1 Gaming Speakers – 2-Way Speaker Design – Powerful Bass, Subwoofer – Reactive RGB Lighting – USB, Aux, Optical, Wired – Bluetooth – PC, Playstation, Mobile, Mac: $284.99 (regularly $379.99)

SteelSeries Arena 9 Illuminated 5.1 Gaming Speakers – 5.1 USB Surround Sound – Wireless Rear Speakers – 2-Way Speaker Design – Subwoofer – Reactive RGB Light – PC, Playstation, Mobile, Mac: $559.99 (regularly $699.99)

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.