Reddit says communities must remove NSFW labels

Reddit says it will remove moderators from subreddits that added the NSFW (Not Safe For Work) label unless they change it.

As The Verge reports, the NSFW warning makes the subreddit ineligible for advertising.

Each subreddit that added the label “has not historically been considered NSFW nor would they under our current policies,” the company said.

As The Verge reports, r/military was one of the communities to add the designation. The publication reports the subreddit reverted the change so Reddit wouldn’t remove the team, which could “put the community at risk.”

Adding the label was another form of protest against the platform’s API pricing. Reddit announced last month that it would start charging organizations for accessing data that was once freely available. The move led to protests through mass blackouts.

Source: The Verge