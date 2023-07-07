Meta examining allowing users to delete Threads ‘separately’ from Instagram

Meta has confirmed it’s looking for a way to allow users to delete their Threads account without deactivating their Instagram.
In order to sign up for Threads, which garnered more than 30 million users within 24 hours of launch, users must use their existing Instagram accounts. But anyone wanting to delete their presence on Threads will also be taking their Instagram account down.
“Threads is powered by Instagram, so right now it’s just one account, but we’re looking into a way to delete your Threads account separately,” Adam Mosseri, Instagram’s head, wrote on Threads.
Until Meta finds a way to make the separation, there are a couple of steps people can take to hide their presence on Threads. Mosseri said users can deactivate their Threads account to hide their profile and content. Setting an account to private and deleting individual posts are also options people can take.
Image credit: Shutterstock
Source: @mosseri/Threads