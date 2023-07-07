Northwestel completes internet upgrade in Marsh Lake and Judas Creek

Residents and businesses in parts of Whitehorse now have improved access to fibre internet with Northwestel.

The upgrade impacts the area from Lewes Dam Road to Judas Creek Drive, giving locals access to internet speeds up to 500Mbps.

The changes are part of the company’s Every Community Project. The three-year venture aims to bring unlimited high-speed internet access to 10,000 homes in the Northwest Territories and Yukon. The project has also brought fibre internet to Nahanni Butte and Aklavik.

Under the changes, customers can now also access live TV via Northwestel TV Plus.

Image credit: Northwestel

Source: Northwestel