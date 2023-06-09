Northwestel brings fibre internet services to Nahanni Butte and Aklavik, NWT

Residents in two Northwest Territories communities can now access faster internet services through Northwestel.

The company’s launch of fibre internet services in the two communities brings speeds up to 50Mbps.

The upgrades are part of the Every Community Project, which aims to bring unlimited internet services to 10,000 homes across Northwest Territories and Yukon under a three-year timeline.

“We know how important fast, unlimited internet access is to northerners. It can improve access to health care, distance education, and other services that enable people to stay in their own communities,” Curtis Shaw, Northwestel’s president, said.

The company plans on completing the project in 17 more communities this year.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Northwestel