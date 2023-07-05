July 2023 security patch starts rolling out for Pixel devices

The July 2023 security update is rolling out now to Pixel devices.

The Android 13 July 2023 update is a fairly small one after the hefty Pixel Feature Drop we got last month. The update clocks in at 20-25MB, depending on the device — my Pixel 7a lists a 20.40MB size while the Pixel Tablet is at 23.27MB.

9to5Google pointed out that, unusually, the over-the-air (OTA) updates are rolling out before the factory and OTA images for manual installation. There’s also no changelog live yet for the update, but there is a security bulletin outlining 26 resolved security issues. Another bulletin specifically for Pixel phones highlights 14 more security fixes.

The update will hit the Pixel 4a and 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 6a, 6 and 6 Pro, Pixel 7a, 7 and 7 Pro, and the Pixel Tablet. It’ll also come to the Pixel 5a and Pixel Fold, but those phones aren’t available in Canada.

To get the update, open the Settings app on your Pixel device and head to System > System Update to start the process.

Source: 9to5Google