Unlimited next-day delivery now available with Walmart Canada’s Delivery Pass

Walmart Canada is introducing a new ‘Delivery Pass’ subscription program that offers customers unlimited, free next-day delivery on a wide range of products.

The subscription, which is useful for those that shop often from Walmart, costs $8.97 per month or $89 annually.

The retail corporation is rolling out the subscription in Ottawa starting today, while Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver launches will follow “before the program rolls out across the country later this summer.”

Delivery Pass benefits, as shared by Walmart, include:

“Unlimited, free next-day delivery or upgrade to same-day or express delivery at a discounted cost.

Access to the same low in-store prices on more than 65,000 items, including groceries, toys, clothing, electronics and more.

Spend less time shopping in-store with groceries and more delivered right to your door.

Flexible plans that don’t lock you in.

….and more! Walmart Canada will continue to enhance the program to provide more features for customers.”

It’s worth noting that customers with Delivery Pass need to spend $35 minimum before fees and taxes to get free delivery. The subscription service directly competes with Amazon’s Prime subscription, which offers similar order delivery benefits for a slightly higher cost of $9.99, but also bundles other services like access to Prime Video and Amazon Music, monthly games and benefits via Prime Gaming, access to photo storage with Amazon Photos, and more.

Image credit: Walmart

Source: Walmart