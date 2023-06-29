Activision Blizzard CEO reveals talks with Nintendo for next-gen console

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick took the stand on Wednesday as part of the ongoing Microsoft vs. FTC trial, and he revealed some interesting information.

He shared information about discussions he had with Nintendo and information about Nintendo’s next console, first shared by Nintendo Everything.

Although specific details regarding the next-generation console were not explicitly mentioned during the court proceedings, Kotick did mention that Nintendo’s next-gen console won’t be on par with the likes of the PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

As per Kotick’s discussion with Nintendo, the latter’s next console would boast power on par with that of 8th-generation consoles, namely the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

It was not explicitly mentioned that Nintendo’s next-gen console would be a Switch, but if it is, and if it is on par with the PS4 and Xbox One, it will be a significant leap forward in terms of performance and capabilities.

Further, Kotick added that there is a possibility of running Call of Duty titles on the new Nintendo console if it is fine-tuned in collaboration with Xbox engineers.

With the confirmation of ongoing talks between Activision and Nintendo, and the likelihood of enhanced power and performance, hype for the next-gen Nintendo console is sure to grow.

Source: NintendoEverything