Rogers rolls out plan details for Shaw Mobile customers

Shaw customers have some new options to transition to Rogers’ network.

Rogers completed its acquisition of Shaw on April 3rd after a lengthy process that saw the company promise to complete several actions. This included offering its newly acquired customers access to Rogers plans priced at the same rates they had under Shaw for five years.

Rogers has now shared details of what that transition will look like.

Shaw’s ‘By the Gig plan’ will equal to the ‘Shaw Basic 1GB’ plan under Rogers and include:

1GB of national data at 150Mbps.

An overage rate of $10/GB.

Unlimited Canada-wide calling and international messaging.

New features include U.S.-wide calling ad U.S. roaming.

Shaw’s ‘Nationwide or Tablet Plans’ and ‘Unlimited Plan’ will be equivalent to the ‘Shaw 6GB’ and ‘Shaw 27GB’ plans, respectively, with Rogers.

The former features 6GB of data, and the latter 27GB. No overage charges apply for either plan, but speeds will be reduced after customers reach their data limit. Both plans include the same calling, messaging, and roaming benefits as the 1GB plan.

Shaw’s ‘Unlimited + U.S. and Mexico plan’ will equal ‘Shaw 27GB + Mexico’ under Rogers.

This plan features 27GB of data with no overage charges. Unlimited Canada/U.S./Mexico calling, unlimited international messaging, and roaming in the U.S. and Mexico are also included.

Shaw customers (which are only in Alberta and B.C.) will receive the price guarantee until April 3rd, 2028.

According to the fine print, customers will need to maintain their Shaw internet subscription and enroll in automatic payments with Rogers to qualify for the pricing.

Source: Rogers