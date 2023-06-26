Google Pixel 8 might arrive with desktop mode support

Google is reportedly considering adding USB-C DisplayPort Alt Mode to its upcoming Pixel 8 lineup, according to Android researcher and journalist Mishaal Rahman on Twitter. This hardware addition could open the floodgates for a possible PC-like desktop interface to launch with the company’s new phones later this year.

Android 14 seems to add support for a new version of the USB Gadget HAL: v2.0 can report whether a connected USB-C cable supports DP Alt Mode. May we finally get a Pixel with video output via USB-C? Wishful thinking on my part, but with all the recent desktop mode improvements.. — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) February 9, 2023

For reference, current Pixel devices lack the DisplayPort Alt Mode support that is necessary for video output via USB-C. Other OEMs such as Samsung and Motorola have included this capability for a few generations now, unlocking their DeX and Ready For interfaces, respectively.

The thought process is essentially that our smartphones have become so powerful, that we ought to leverage the compute power for more than simply scrolling through social media apps.

An external monitor and optimized interface, alongside a mouse and keyboard, is theoretically enough to transform a smartphone into a full-blown workstation for many people.

While it’s impossible to tell whether Google will fully commit to a desktop interface of its own, there’s reason to be hopeful — the search giant has been hard at work improving mouse and trackpad support in recent Android 14 builds.

It’s likely that Google has been reluctant to introduce PC-like interface elements to Android for fear of cannibalizing its ChromeOS operating system. While this is a fair concern, the allure of docking a smartphone to a monitor and using it as a full-blown PC is increasingly hard to resist.

Source: Mishaal Rahman