What’s new on CBC Gem in July 2023

CBC has unveiled the full list of movies and shows hitting its CBC Gem streaming service in July.

Below is all the content set to hit the platform:

July 1st

CBC News Special: Canada Day 2023

July 3rd

Dodi and Diana: The Princess and the Playboy

Mittens & Pants

July 5th

Ten Year Old Tom: Season 10

World Volleyball beach Pro Tour Elite16 – July 5th, July 26th, July 30th

July 6th

Lac Mégantic – This Is Not An Accident

July 7th

Bernie Langille Wants To Know What Happened to Bernie Langille

Escape to the Country: Season 29, A Episodes 15-28

Hey Duggee

July 8th

World Para Athletics Championships – July 8th to 17th

July 14th

The Missing: Season 1

World Aquatics Championships

July 16th

Race Against The Tide: Season 3

Moonshine: Season 3

The Greatest British Baking Show: Season 13

July 21st

The Dog Academy: Season 1A

July 23rd

Amy

FivB Volleyball Nations League (streaming now through July 23rd)

July 24th

Golf’s Greatest Holes: Season 2

July 28th

Avant Le Crash | Before the Crash

July 31st

Bestest Day Ever With My Best Friend

Mini-Jon and Mini-Maple

CBC Gem is free with ads, while an ad-free ‘Premium’ subscription is available for $4.99/month.

CBC Gem is available on Android, iOS, Apple TV and more.