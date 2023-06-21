Cisco to takeover Québec-based Accedian

Global IT company Cisco is looking to acquire Accedian.

The Québec-based company partly focuses on performance analytics and end-user experience solutions, including seamlessly delivering 5G networks.

“Microseconds matter to customers and customer experience, and precise, granular performance visibility is a foundational requirement for closed-loop automation, agile telco cloud environments, and latency-sensitive 5G services,” Dion Joannou, Accedian’s CEO, said in a blog post on Cisco’s website.

Cisco says the acquisition will allow service providers to deal with problems, like increasing subscriber expectations, that need real-time data and insights.

“We look forward to bringing our critical capabilities to a wider set of solutions within Cisco’s Networking portfolio and taking the next step in the partnership we have built with Cisco and our joint customers over the last years,” Dion said.

Image credit: Accedian

Source: Cisco