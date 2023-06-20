Nintendo hosting 40-minute Direct on June 21, focusing on upcoming games

Nintendo has announced that a new Direct showcase will be live streamed on June 21st.

Announced via Twitter, Nintendo confirms the Direct will be approximately 40 minutes long. As with many previous Directs, the company is keeping many of the awaited announcements a secret for the time being. However, fans can expect the Direct to focus “mainly on Nintendo Switch titles launching this year.”

Tune in on June 21 at 7:00 a.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information focused mainly on Nintendo Switch titles launching this year, including new details on Pikmin 4. Watch it live here: https://t.co/10OinOYinh pic.twitter.com/a1nihcAiZg — Nintendo of Canada (@NintendoCanada) June 20, 2023

One of the games Nintendo notes is Pikmin 4. The long-awaited sequel in the Pikmin series is launching on July 21st for Switch. Thus, this gives Nintendo the opportunity to do one final big blowout for the game. We expect to see new gameplay and mechanics shown during the Direct.

Aside from Pikmin 4, Nintendo has Everybody 1-2-Switch launching on June 30th. Otherwise, the following months of 2023 remain a mystery. Given the timing, it’s likely that Nintendo will paint a much better picture of what the year holds for Switch, especially after The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The June 21st Nintendo Direct kicks off at 10 am ET/7 am PT. Fans can check out the live stream on Nintendo’s website as well as on YouTube.

Image credit: Nintendo

Source: @NintendoCanada