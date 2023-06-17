Telecom news roundup: Telus’ offers more employees severance packages, union says [June 10-16]

Roughly a month ago, Telus offered 2,000 employees voluntary severance and early retirement packages. That number has now doubled, according to the union representing these employees.

More details, as well as a roundup of some of the most important telecom stories in Canada, are outlined below.

Business

Telus is now offering 4,000 employees voluntary severance packages, according to United Steelworkers, Local 1944.

Some residents and businesses in St.Albert, Alberta will have to wait for Telus to complete its PureFibre expansion.

Bell is cutting 1,300 jobs due to “government intervention.”

Telus, ÉTS and iBwave are working together to rethink 5G deployment.

Bell wants the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to intervene in Rogers’ plan to connect TTC riders with wireless service.

Infrastructure

Telus is investing $19 billion in Alberta through 2027. Some of the areas to benefit include Calgary, Edmonton, and Leduc.

Rogers expands its 5G services to nine communities in Eastern Ontario.

Government

The Governments of Canada and B.C. are providing CityWest with $3 million to complete five high-speed internet projects in the province.

Deals

Rogers and Fido are offering some customers 10GB (or more) of bonus data.

Chatr is offering 5GB of monthly bonus data on some of its plans.

Lucky Mobile is offering new activations 4GB/month bonus data for 12 months.