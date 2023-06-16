Chatr offering 5GB/mo of bonus data for 10 months on select plans

Rogers-owned Chatr Mobile is offering 5GB/month of bonus data for 10 months on select plans until June 19th.

The offer is available on $35/mo+ 3G plans and $35/mo+ 4G plans. Regardless of whether you go for 3G or 4G, the deal is only available to new activations, and you have to sign up for automatic payments as well.

It’s worth noting the 5GB bonus includes the 2GB of bonus data you would normally get for signing up for automatic payments, so really, you’re only getting 3GB of bonus data.

You can learn more about the deal here.