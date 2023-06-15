Sony’s WF-1000XM5 earbuds will reportedly feature improved sound quality

Sony is about to launch its new WF-1000XM5 True Wireless Earbuds, but ahead of their official release, WinFuture has leaked new information about the upcoming earbuds.

According to the leak, the Sony WF-1000XM5s weighs 5.9g and support Dynamic Driver X, a feature that offers audio quality with a diameter of 8.4mm. Sony will also reportedly include two proprietary processors on board with dual feedback microphones optimized for noise reduction in real time.

There are three microphones each earbud capable of capturing ambient noise and offering richer vocals, according to the leaked details.

The report goes on to say that the WF-1000XM5 earbuds will also feature integrated bone conduction sensors and Precise Voice Pickup technology, which means you’ll still be able to hear conversations in noisy environments. The earbud case features a 500mAh battery that can extend the total run time of the earbuds to 24 hours. However, the battery life per earbud is still unknown.

The earbuds reportedly support Bluetooth 5.3 with multi-point connections, allowing users to connect multiple devices simultaneously. Sony’s WF-1000XM5s are also reportedly IPX4 certified, which means they aren’t waterproof but can withstand sweat and splash water without issues.

We’ll have more on Sony’s upcoming Sony’s WF-1000XM5s in the coming weeks.

Image credit: Sony

Source: WinFuture