We tried Apple’s Vision Pro VR/AR headset [SyrupCast 278]

On this week’s SyrupCast, Patrick O’Rourke and Brad Bennett chat about Apple’s WWDC 2023, including upcoming software updates like iOS 17/iPadOS 17, watchOS 10 and more. Next, the team delves into 15-inch MacBook Pro, the M2 Max/M2 Ultra Mac Studio and finally, the Apple Vision Pro.

The pod squad unpacks what it was like to attend WWDC, why they think this year’s event was so packed and what Apple’s end-game might be regarding augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR). If you’ve ever wanted a peak behind the Apple event curtain, this is the SyrupCast episode for you 🍎.

You can listen to SyrupArcade Cast below or find the podcast on your favourite streaming platform.