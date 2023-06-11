Are you excited for iOS 17?

At WWDC 2023, Apple showed off several new features coming to iOS 17, the latest upcoming update to its iPhone operating system.

iOS 17 includes features like ‘Live Voicemail,’ a live transcription of the voicemail that appears on your screen, so you can decide if you want to answer. Messages will get a new ‘Check In’ feature automatically notifying friends and family when you get home safely.

New contact posters also appear when you receive a call or on your contact cards, and AirDrop is getting a ‘NameDrop’ feature for sharing contacts more easily.

iOS 17 also includes a new ‘Standby’ mode that turns your iPhone into a tiny smart display that features a clock, widgets, home controls, slideshows and more. You can also say “Siri” instead of “Hey Siri” to launch Apple’s voice-activated assistant with iOS 17.

With all these upcoming features, are you excited about iOS 17’s release on the iPhone in September? I can’t wait for the new Standby mode and to only say “Siri” instead of “Hey Siri.”

To learn more about iOS 17, check out our round-up of the update’s top new features.

Image credit: WWDC/screenshot