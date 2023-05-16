Beats Studio Buds+ are coming this Wednesday

Late last month, an Amazon listing gave us an idea about how Apple and Beats’ upcoming Studio Buds+ would look like.

Now, we’re getting word that the Studio Buds+ will be officially announced this week on Wednesday, May 17th, according to Beats’ Twitter page.

Tomorrow @ 7 am PT 💎 pic.twitter.com/EKswCDfxpJ — Beats by Dre (@beatsbydre) May 16, 2023

The small snippet shows the earbuds and its case in the ‘transparent’ colourway, though we already know via the early Amazon listing that the Studio Buds+ would also be available in ‘Black’ and ‘Ivory’ colourways.

Further, according to the now-removed Amazon listing, the Studio Buds+ would cost $169.99 USD (roughly $230 CAD). The listing also gave some insight about the upcoming buds. The Studio Buds+ will offer a “custom acoustic platform” for rich, immersive sound, have active noise-cancelling (ANC) and transparency modes, 36 hours of listening time and one-touch pairing.

Apart from the new colours, the Studio Buds+ look almost identical to the original Beats Studio Buds.

Source: @beatsbydre Via: MacRumors