Apple says it blocked over $2 billion in App Store fraud in 2022

In 2022, the App Store stopped over $2 billion USD (roughly $2.7 billion CAD) in fraudulent transactions, according to Apple in a new press release. The company went on to highlight that it rejected close to 1.7 million app submissions for failing to reach its privacy and security standards.

Apple points out several other security metrics for 2022, including:

Rooting out 428,000 fraudulent developer accounts

Rooting out 282 million fraudulent customer accounts

Detecting and blocking over 147 million fraudulent ratings and reviews

Blocking close to 3.9 million stolen credit cards from being used

This isn’t Apple’s first time boasting about its App Store security measures. The company previously released a similar report for the 2021 calendar year, where it announced the blocking of $1.5 billion USD (roughly $2 billion CAD) in fraudulent transactions.

Beyond security, the App Store has also recently been in the news after an Apple-sponsored study found that small developers grew their revenue by 81 percent over two years.

Fraudulent activity and privacy considerations remain a top concern within the industry, both for users and platform holders alike. It’s always relieving to hear that efforts are being taken to reduce risks across the board.

Source: Apple