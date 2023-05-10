fbpx
Google’s Pixel Tablet with speaker charging dock costs $699 in Canada

The Pixel tablet starts at $699 and is available in 'Hazel' and 'Porcelain' colourways

Karandeep Oberoi
May 10, 20232:45 PM EDT 0 comments

Google announced the long-awaited Pixel Tablet at its annual I/O developer conference.

The 10.95-inch, 2,560 x 1,600-pixel resolution tablet features rounded corners and a 16:10 aspect ratio, and features support for USI 2.0 stylus pens.

The Pixel Tablet runs on Android and is powered by the Google Tensor G2 chip. It starts at $699 and comes with a charging speaker dock, making it perfect for music and video streaming. It also doubles as a smart home control center, allowing you to say “Hey Google” for hands-free assistance. The charging dock also helps keep the tablet charged 24/7, while its full-range driver delivers crisp treble and rich bass, making it perfect for entertainment and video calls. Further, users can buy additional docks to enable hub mode in different rooms throughout the house.

Pixel Tablet

Display

10.95-inch, 2560 x 1600, 60Hz refresh rate display

Processor

Tensor G2

RAM

8GB of RAM

Storage

128GB, 256GB

Dimensions (in.)

10.2 width x 6.7 height x 0.3 depth

Weight

493

Rear Facing Camera

8-megapixel

Front Facing Camera

8-megapixel

OS

Android 13

Battery

N/A

Network Connectivity

Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2

Sensors

Face ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer

SIM Type

Launch Date

June 19, 2023

Misc

Colours: Haze, Rose, Porcelain

When docked, the tablet can be used to control your connected compatible thermostats, lights, locks, and view cameras from the lock screen or Quick Settings menu.

Thanks to Google’s Tensor G2 chip, first seen in Pixel’s 7 series flagships, which features Google AI, the tablet achieves fast and smooth streaming, high-quality video calls, efficient multitasking, and more. The tablet also has the certified Titan M2 security chip, making it one of the most secure tablets on the market. Design-wise, the Pixel Tablet has a unique nano-ceramic coating that is inspired by the feel of porcelain, giving it a soft matte look and textured feel. The tablet is also environmentally friendly, featuring over 30 percent recycled materials, and the aluminum in the enclosure is 100 percent recycled content.

Further, the tablet comes with the Google TV app, making it easy to browse and watch your favourite shows and movies. Additionally, it’s the first tablet with Chromecast built-in, allowing you to cast music and videos from your Pixel phone like you would on a Chromecast-enabled TV.

The tablet has a built ion 27-watt-hour battery that provides up to 12 hours of video streaming per charge. Both the front and the rear sport an eight-megapixel, f/2.0 camera, with fixed focus, and an 84-degree field of view, alongside features like Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, Night Sight and more.

Finally, the Pixel Tablet, phones, earbuds, and watches work together to help you throughout your day. You can also easily connect your Pixel devices with each other and switch between them, and with Nearby Share, you can quickly and securely share photos, videos, contacts, links, and more between your Pixel Tablet and other nearby phones and laptops.

The Pixel Tablet will be available to purchase on June 19th in Canada for $699 in Hazel and Porcelain colourways. Learn more about the tablet here.

