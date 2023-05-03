Gmail adds blue checkmark to confirm sender’s legitimacy

Google is taking a page from Twitter’s book by adding a blue checkmark to Gmail.

In a recent blog post, Google announced that the verified checkmark builds upon Gmail’s existing Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) feature, which authenticates the brand logo used by companies as their email avatar. Companies that have already adopted BIMI will automatically receive the checkmark, allowing the recipient of emails to know whether a legitimate source sent the email.

When you hover over the checkmark, a prompt will read, “This sender of this email has verified that they own [the domain] and the logo in the profile image.” Google notes that email authentication can help users and security systems “identify and stop spam” while allowing senders to “leverage their brand trust,” which increases confidence in email sources and gives the message’s recipient an immersive experience while creating a better email ecosystem for everyone.

The verified checkmark will be available to both Workspace accounts and personal Google accounts. The feature is rolling out for both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains now, and can take one to three days to be widely visible.

Click here to learn more about setting up BIMI.

The new feature from Google may help reassure users about the authenticity of emails and could potentially decrease the number of phishing scams.

Image credit: Google

Source: Google