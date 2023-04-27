Upcoming Motorola Razr’s massive cover screen revealed in leak

Following a leak that claimed an upcoming Razr-branded foldable from Motorola would sport a huge cover display, leaker Evan Blass shared images of the device on Twitter.

Blass, whose account is currently private, shared four images of what he says will be called the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. The images mostly highlight the cover display, though a couple also showcase some personalization options.

The images show a cover display that takes up almost the entirety of the lid of the flip phone. It’s a stark difference from previous Razr foldables and even Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip line, which have offered — by comparison — minuscule cover screens.

Perhaps the most interesting part is that the cover display extends down around the dual camera lenses and the flash, creating a little area for notifications and weather information and leaving a larger portion to show the time and presumably for interacting with notifications — such as reading incoming messages or for call display.

Beyond the images, Blass didn’t share much else about the device. He did, however, note that Motorola plans to launch a second, “down market” flip phone in 2023. The device, codenamed ‘Venus,’ reportedly won’t sport the name Razr Lite as some have reported. Instead, Blass says it will be called the Razr 40.

Previous leaks said the Razr 40 Ultra’s cover display would measure 3.5-inches, beating out the rumoured 3.4-inch cover screen that will reportedly ship on Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5.

It’s also worth noting that Motorola’s previous foldables haven’t had great Canadian availability. The first Razr foldable launched in the U.S. in February 2020 but didn’t arrive in Canada until April — when it did show up, it was only available at Telus and its subsidiaries, and Freedom Mobile. Motorola’s subsequent foldables haven’t come north of the border.

Images credit: Evan Blass

Source: Evan Blass