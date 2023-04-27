Fitbit Luxe is 24 percent off today

Fitbit has long been known for its popular fitness trackers, and the Fitbit Luxe is no exception. Released in April 2021, the Fitbit Luxe is a stylish device that looks more like a piece of jewelry than a traditional fitness tracker.

In our MobileSyrup, we praised the Fitbit Luxe for its design and range of features, along with its ease of use and good connectivity options such as ability to sync with a smartphone and receive notifications.

One of the key features of the Fitbit Luxe is its ability to track a range of health and fitness metrics, including heart rate, sleep patterns, steps, and stress levels. The Fitbit Luxe has a battery life of up to five days on a single charge, as well as being water-resistant.

The only downside is that the Luxe has a small screen size and limited workout modes.

