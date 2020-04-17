Motorola Razr now available in Canada at select carriers

The Motorola Razr foldable smartphone is finally available in Canada.
After Motorola unveiled the foldable late last year, the company launched it in the U.S. Now Canadians will be able to get their hands on the phone.
The Razr will be available for purchase from Telus, Koodo and Freedom Mobile. The plans break down as follows:
Telus
- $0 upfront, $77.46 per month device financing with Bring-It-Back program ($1,859 over two years)
- $810 upfront, $43.71 per month device financing with Bring-It-Back program ($1,049 over two years)
- $1,210 upfront, $27.04 per month device financing with Bring-It-Back program ($649 over two years)
- Retail price: $1,999
Regardless which pricing model customers select, they will need to pair it with either a Telus Peace of Mind, Simple Share or Canada-U.S. plan. Telus plans start at $75 per month.
You can see all the plan options and related pricing on Telus’ website.
Koodo
- $1,275 + $30 per month for 24 months on Tab Extra Large (Plans start at $45 per month)
- $1,755 + $10 per month for 24 months on Tab Small (Plans start at $35 per month)
- $1,999 retail price
The Razr is available with Telus flanker brand Koodo using its ‘Tab’ system. The Koodo Tab lets users save a set amount of the cost of the device upfront, but pay it back over 24 months. In the case of the Tab Extra Large option, customers save $720 on the upfront price of the Razr but pay that back as a $30 monthly fee on their bill for 24 months. Once the $720 is paid back, the $30 Tab charge drops off the monthly bill.
You can learn more about Koodo’s plans and pricing on its website.
Freedom Mobile
With Freedom Mobile, the Razr is available for $0 upfront with a month ‘My Tab’ charge that depends on the plan you pick. For example, if you pick the carrier’s base Big Gig Unlimited + Talk plan with 10GB of data, you’ll pay $65 per month for the plan and $77 per month for the My Tab charge ($137 per month total with $5 Digital Discount).
However, if you go for a more expensive plan like the $90/30GB option, your My Tab costs $67 per month ($157 per month total with $5 Digital Discount). The phone has an MSRP of $1,980 according to Freedom.
You can see all the plan options and related pricing on Freedom’s website.
Motorola Razr
Unfortunately at the time of writing it appears the Razr is not available in Canada for outright purchase. A Motorola spokesperson confirmed to MobileSyrup that the device will only be available through carriers. You can buy it outright from carriers, but we don’t recommend it.
Even if you are able to purchase the Razr outright, you may have some difficulty setting it up with your carrier. The Razr only supports eSIM, which means if your carrier doesn’t support eSIM — or doesn’t support eSIM on the Razr — you’re out of luck.
Further, it’s worth noting that the newly launched gold variant of the Razr doesn’t appear to be available in Canada yet.
While MobileSyrup has not yet reviewed the Razr, I did get to spend a limited time with the device during a hands-on at the launch event. My thoughts were mostly positive, but I had some early concerns about software and durability. Unfortunately, durability remains one of the primary concerns with this device even after launch.
You can learn more about the Razr on Motorola’s website.
