Black Mirror season 6 arrives on Netflix this June

Black Mirror is back this summer.

Netflix confirmed that Season 6 of the dystopian, dark sci-fi anthology series is coming to the streaming platform this June.

The service even revealed a list of top acting talent that would grace the screen this time around, including Aaron Paul, Anjana Vasan, Annie Murphy, Clara Rugaard, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Myha’la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel Blenkin, and Zazie Beetz and more.

Black Mirror Season 6 stars Aaron Paul, Anjana Vasan, Annie Murphy, Clara Rugaard, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Myha'la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel Blenkin, and Zazie Beetz. Brace yourself for June…. pic.twitter.com/00dBoPKaoU — Netflix (@netflix) April 26, 2023

Alongside the ‘first look’ photos from the upcoming season, Netflix also released the official season 6 trailer.

“You’ve been wondering. You’ve been waiting. You’ve been warned. The sixth season of Charlie Brooker’s Black Mirror is BACK. The most unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected season yet is arriving in June on NETFLIX,” reads the trailer’s description on YouTube. The new season comes four years after the show’s previous instalment.

“Partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect,” said Brooker in an interview with Netflix’s Tudum.

As indicated by Variety back in 2022, the new season will likely have more than three episodes, and they’re going to be “even more cinematic in scope than previous seasons.” Are you excited about new Black Mirror episodes? Let us know in the comments below.

Image credit: @netflix

Source: @netflix